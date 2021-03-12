Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.50 Million

Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce $331.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.42 million and the lowest is $272.36 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $245.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on HBM. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,631. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 201,611 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

