Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce sales of $256.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.14 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $283.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Regency Centers stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.04. 32,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,905. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 216.86, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $59.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,615,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,994 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after acquiring an additional 395,391 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $15,416,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

