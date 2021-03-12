Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Veeco Instruments also posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of VECO stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $22.36. 264,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,656. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $23.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

