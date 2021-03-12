Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Sell

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

ANGI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.99.

Shares of ANGI opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,592.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,284,081. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $44,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 704,106 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 558,772 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

