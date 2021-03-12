Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARVN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.50.

ARVN stock opened at $74.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,759,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $926,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arvinas by 479.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arvinas by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arvinas by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Arvinas by 28.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.