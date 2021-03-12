Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) to Sell

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,897,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,411,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $7,644,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $7,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

