Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Get EuroDry alerts:

Shares of EDRY stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 48,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. Equities analysts expect that EuroDry will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of EuroDry at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.