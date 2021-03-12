Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) to Hold

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FREQ. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FREQ stock opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $58.37.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,120 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $47,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,854,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,708 shares of company stock worth $7,210,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

