Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

MRCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

MRCC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 227,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $214.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056,435 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,386,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 65.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 44,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $713,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

