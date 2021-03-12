Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company’s product pipeline consists of PM1183, plitidepsin, and PM184 which are in clinical trial stage. It operates primarily in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States. Pharma Mar SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pharma Mar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHMMF opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -259.90 and a beta of 0.11. Pharma Mar has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

