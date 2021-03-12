Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amarin reported encouraging fourth-quarter results wherein earnings and sales beat estimates. The company’s sole marketed drug Vascepa has been on a strong growth trajectory for the last four years. The drug’s recent label expansion for cardiovascular indication looks promising. The growth trend for Vascepa is expected to continue in 2021. The company expanded its sales force and started promotional programs to create awareness for Vascepa’s expanded label. These initiatives are likely to drive sales higher. The company is looking to get approval for the drug in additional countries. However, Amarin is over-dependent on Vascepa for growth. Meanwhile, COVID-19 is adversely impacting Vascepa’s sales growth, which is likely to continue in 2021. Moreover, rising generic competition remains a concern.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amarin has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.16.

Amarin stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.17 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Amarin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amarin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

