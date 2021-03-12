Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of EAF opened at $12.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.55%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 273,731 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $2,657,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $5,330,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 894,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 231,150 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $26,949,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 509.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

