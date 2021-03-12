Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Strong-Buy

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NYSE PFGC opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,780,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 171.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,039 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,240,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $463,888,000 after buying an additional 652,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

