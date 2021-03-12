Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.86 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($9.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.90) by ($3.86), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%.

ZEAL stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. 12,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.19. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZEAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

