ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Hits Market Capitalization of $318,339.57

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $318,339.57 and approximately $81,944.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelaaPayAE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZelaaPayAE Token Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,012,159 tokens. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae.

ZelaaPayAE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

