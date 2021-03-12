Zero (ZER) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.62 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $85,301.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.97 or 0.00262546 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00058879 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00083345 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,752,074 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

