Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $160.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,002.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

