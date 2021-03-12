Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,536. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

