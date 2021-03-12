ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Down 8%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares were down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 1,043,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,578,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 302.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ZK International Group worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZK International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

