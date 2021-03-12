Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $5,778,841.60 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total transaction of $5,778,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $355.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.06 and its 200 day moving average is $414.98. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 455.35, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,800,851,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $455,786,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,451,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

