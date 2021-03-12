Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has $541.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $501.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $433.50.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $336.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.75.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,535 shares of company stock valued at $146,411,397. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,424,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,983,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.