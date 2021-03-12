Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $541.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $501.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $433.50.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $343.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.98. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,535 shares of company stock worth $146,411,397. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after purchasing an additional 308,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

