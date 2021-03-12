Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Trading Down 6.7%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 2,587,107 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,507,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,515 shares of company stock worth $1,521,646. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Zuora by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Zuora by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

