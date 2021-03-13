$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. OptimizeRx reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of OPRX opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.18 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

