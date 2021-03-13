-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 134,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

