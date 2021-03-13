-$0.06 EPS Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. Diana Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital increased their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 674,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,058. The stock has a market cap of $300.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

