-$0.08 EPS Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Trupanion posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.23. 362,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,145. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2,330.17 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $498,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $178,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,542 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

