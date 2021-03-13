$0.12 EPS Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

LMRK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. 20,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

