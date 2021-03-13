-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). LivePerson reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivePerson.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,179. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $145,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 39,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $2,452,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,285 shares of company stock worth $7,496,240. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in LivePerson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in LivePerson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in LivePerson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LivePerson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

