-$0.14 EPS Expected for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on VLDR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of VLDR stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,456,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,353. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

