$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. 2,212,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,858. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

