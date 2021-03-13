-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 1,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $34,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,035.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $2,653,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,285 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,571,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,431,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26,895 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,797 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

