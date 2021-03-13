$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.42. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.88. 334,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,320. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $7,702,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $120,076,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $367,842.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,185 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,302 over the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.