$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 630,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,574. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

