$0.37 EPS Expected for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Proto Labs reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

PRLB stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $134.90. 454,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.73.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Proto Labs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Proto Labs by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

