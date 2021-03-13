$0.39 EPS Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.55. EPR Properties posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,405,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after buying an additional 630,530 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after buying an additional 432,387 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,298,000 after acquiring an additional 296,168 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,416. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51.

EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

