$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $43.55 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,187.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

