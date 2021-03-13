$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $980.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,442 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $13,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 954.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 711,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,770,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 579,261 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

