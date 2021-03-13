$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,815.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,787,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,809,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,125,104 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after buying an additional 1,259,683 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,912,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after buying an additional 267,631 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after buying an additional 257,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $340.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.50.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

