-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to $0.13. FibroGen reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FGEN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 895.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. 576,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,714. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

