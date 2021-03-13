$0.82 EPS Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. The Trade Desk posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.60.

TTD stock opened at $751.22 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 257.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $802.23 and a 200-day moving average of $715.44.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total value of $1,651,963.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,437,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total transaction of $6,788,146.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $59,473,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,851 shares of company stock valued at $165,999,751. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

