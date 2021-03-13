$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.82. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PACW. Truist lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $51,562,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,619,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,482,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

