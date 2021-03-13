$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

