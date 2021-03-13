$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.30. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.65. The stock had a trading volume of 979,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.61 and its 200 day moving average is $116.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

