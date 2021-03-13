$1.44 EPS Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.63. South State reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,796. South State has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $834,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,715 shares of company stock worth $2,579,136 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in South State during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

