$1.47 EPS Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

