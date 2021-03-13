$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $6.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

NYSE CMC traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $29.44. 1,159,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,617 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,041,000 after buying an additional 721,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after buying an additional 166,920 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after purchasing an additional 418,277 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

