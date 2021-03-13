$1.50 EPS Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.40. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,319,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $177,600,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after buying an additional 167,859 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.72. 29,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,903. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $103.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

