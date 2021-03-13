$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will post sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,658,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.32. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Earnings History and Estimates for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

