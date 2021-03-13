$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.78. Magna International posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

NYSE MGA traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. Magna International has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $93.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 550,430 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in Magna International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,600,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,212,000 after acquiring an additional 84,338 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,289,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.